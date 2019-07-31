Tater tot casserole. Mexican burrito bowls. Fajitas and breakfast. It’s possible to get hungry just thinking about it, and Meals by Cassoulet is taking your orders to pick up a frozen home-cooked meal around Dane County.
And starting Oct. 1, a brand new pick-up location will be at 1112 N. Bristol St.
Formerly George’s Chicken, the new space will be a frozen meal pick-up point, offering a small conference room and party space and a full catering menu. Mother-daughter team Alissa Brooks and Nancy Olsen, both Sun Prairie residents are excited for the expansion.
Currently, Meals by Cassoulet “drops off meals Sundays in Marshall, Tuesdays in DeForest, Thursdays in Sun Prairie, plus we have a retail store at 2817 East Washington Avenue in Madison,” said Brooks, ticking off locations on her fingers over a cup of coffee. The company will offer home delivery until the new location opens.
“We are at the Saturday farmer’s market here in Sun Prairie, too,” said Olsen. Clients can arrange to pick up meals on Saturday at 300 E. Main Street or at the Thursday west side Prairie Lakes’ Farmers Market upon request.
With this large Dane County presence, it’s amazing to believe Meals by Cassoulet (pronounced Cassou-LAY) is a two-woman operation.
Brooks and Olsen have a hands-on approach to the business, leasing working kitchen space, compiling website orders for frozen meals, answering emails and taking calls for customized orders, and sponsoring community fundraising efforts to benefit Shelter from the Storm, Sun Prairie Storm swim team, and Sunshine Place.
All this, while creating healthy frozen meals inspired by Brooks’ grandmother “who made everything from scratch,” said Brooks.
Meals by Cassoulet offers a full breakfast, appetizers, bake-able breads and desserts, dinners, and party offerings for two, four, six, or larger servings.
Client favorites include enchiladas, a fajita pack you can just throw on the grill (“with locally sourced tortillas!” adds Brooks), cookies and cookie bars, and the tater tot casserole.
“It brings back memories for a lot of people,” Olsen said with a laugh.
Clients range from empty nesters (“it’s hard to cook for two!” Olsen added) to singles and busy families, to those moving and even those clients out of cooking commission due to kitchen renovation projects.
New parents also benefit.
“We just did a large delivery for parents with a new baby. We have gift cards online, and it’s something they can really use” in those first early hectic days, Brooks said.
As a mother of three to kids who enjoy cooking and eating, Brooks said all recipes have been “kid-tested” and a Meals by Cassoulet meal costs less than taking your family out to eat for busy days.
Meals by Cassoulet partners with eight local food vendors for fresh local ingredients.
“Our meatball breadcrumbs come from ORIGIN Breads in Madison, and we work with The Oilerie here in Sun Prairie,” said Brooks.
Olsen adds that many vegetables are procured through farmers’ markets.
Brooks also explained the difference between Meals by Cassoulet and popular mail-order companies like Blue Apron and HelloFresh.
“Those companies offer fresh meals, so if your plans change or you don’t have time to put it together before the ingredients expire, you lose it.” By contrast, a Meals by Cassoulet frozen meal can go in the freezer and last up to three months before cooking in the oven.
Brooks’ passion is pasta making. “It’s one of my favorite things that we make. Nothing but flour and eggs, and fresh.”
The company also offers gluten-free and vegetarian menus, with low sodium content and no salt added.
Brooks, who previously taught in Appleton and Fort Atkinson, and Olsen, who worked in banking and finance for 40 years and now handles the Meals by Cassoulet books, will host a grand opening for the North Bristol Street storefront in the fall.
In the meantime, clients can visit the East Washington location or visit the website to order. And yes, there’s always the Saturday market to find out more.
“We’ll be there until the fall,” said Olsen.
To find out more about Meals by Cassoulet, visit www.mealsbycassoulet.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.