Join the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce for its annual Community Expo on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3-6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1220 S. Grand Ave.
Once again, the event will feature a job fair element. Vendors can promote current available jobs at the expo.
In addition, the event will feature booth space for chamber members and opportunities to network with other chamber members and promote your product or service to the general public.
Seminars will return this year. Registration forms will include info on how to sign up to present a seminar.
Sponsorships are available at the $250 level and above, and include advertising, website promotion, event promotion, newsletter promotion and booth space.
This annual event will be a great way for businesses to learn more about each other and for the general public to learn more about Sun Prairie area businesses.
For more information, call the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce at 608-837-4547.
