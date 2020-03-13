Three congregation members of the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie have tested positive for the coronavirus, Pastor Tim Hansen confirmed to NBC15.
Hanson said one member of the congregation attended church services before knowing they had the virus. Hanson would not confirm when that person attended services.
Two other members of the congregation tested positive for coronavirus, though they did not attend service with the first patient.
People who may have been exposed to the virus through the church have been notified.
Services are canceled at the Lincoln Drive church this weekend, and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. Pastor Hansen says the sanctuary has been cleaned since the coronavirus cases were confirmed.
Hanson says the incubation period for the first patient is up this weekend, and will be up next weekend for the second two patients. Health officials say people who do not develop symptoms by the end of the incubation period should be considered healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.