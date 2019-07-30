City officials are considering a policy to hold non-profit organizations that get city funds more accountable and also open it up for others to get city dollars.
The Colonial Club, YMCA, the Sun Prairie Cemetery and Sun Prairie Community Schools get city funding but the city only has a written agreement with Sun Prairie Community Schools.
During last year’s city budget process, some city council members questioned why some organizations getting funding were scrutinized more than others. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said city staff also wants a policy that provides a process in selecting which organizations get funding.
“How do we say yes to some and no to others and how do we ensure that there is accountability for every dollar regardless of the type of cause, regardless of the belief in the cause, that is our dilemma,” Oppenheimer said at the July 23 Finance Committee meeting.
Staffers outlined to Finance Committee members different ways future funding requests could be handled.
The city could use a “donation process” that requires an organization to give information on services provided to City of Sun Prairie residents, how well they deliver those services, and future goals. An organization could also be required to provide its financial status to the city.
Another process, a Request for Proposal (RFP), would open up the city funding process to any organization that could provide a needed city service. The requests would be reviewed and graded by staff.
Director of Administrative Services Connie DeKemper said the RFP process allows for oversight, eliminates arbitrariness or bias, and defines service expectations. It could also be more cost-effective through competition from service providers.
Oppenheimer said the city can also “solidify the relationship” with organizations that already receive funding by laying out certain requirements.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, Finance Committee Chair, said she favors a policy that keeps the city funding process to keep it as fair as possible.
The Finance Committee is expected to discuss a proposed policy at a future meeting.
