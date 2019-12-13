Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie will perform Sunday, Dec. 15 during Tunes in the Terminal at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Soggy Prairie is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m., but they won’t be the only Sun Prairie musical group scheduled to perform during the annual holiday music performance series designed to entertain individuals traveling through the airport. The Cardinal Heights A’Cappella Choir is scheduled to perform on Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.
Holiday Tunes in the Terminal showcases musicians from throughout south central Wisconsin through December 22, 2019 at the south end of the terminal unless otherwise listed.
A free community sing-along will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.
The complete schedule includes:
Saturday, December 14
10 a.m. -- Brandy Perkins
11 a.m. -- Yahara Fiddle Club
12 p.m. -- Arboretum Music School
Sunday, December 15
11 a.m. -- Monroe Streets Art Center (primary stage - door #1)
11 a.m. -- Lynn Maki (center court stage)
1 p.m. -- Sadie Smith
2 p.m. -- Hikari Piano Studio
4 p.m. -- HOLIDAY MUSIC SING ALONG
5:30 p.m. -- Soggy Prairie
Monday, December 16
10 a.m. -- McFarland School District
11 a.m. -- Johnson Creek School District
1 p.m. -- Cambria Friesland School District
4 p.m. -- Ella Arciszewski
5 p.m. -- Huntley Family
6:30 p.m. -- The Daring Fair Maidens and Friends
Tuesday, December 17
10 a.m. -- Phoenix Middle School String Choir & Jazz Band
11 a.m. -- O'Keeffe Middle School
12 p.m. -- Beloit Turner School District
1 p.m. -- Eva Edwards
4 p.m. -- Wayland Academy
6 p.m. -- The Manning Family
Wednesday, December 18
10 a.m. -- Waunakee Community School District
11 a.m. -- Glacial Drumlin Sizzling Strings Orchestra
12 p.m. -- Fall River Schools
1 p.m. -- Deforest Schools
2 p.m. -- Cambria Friesland School District
3 p.m. -- Delavan-Darien School District
Thursday, December 19
10 a.m. -- Whitehorse Middle School
11 a.m. -- Marshall High School
1 p.m. -- Deforest Schools
5 p.m. -- WYSO Brass Quintet
6:30 p.m. -- The Spinal Chords
Friday, December 20
9:30 a.m. -- Cambridge School District
11 a.m. -- Belleville High School
12:30 p.m. -- McFarland School District
1 p.m. -- Cardinal Heights A Cappella Choir
2 p.m. -- Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers
4:30 p.m. -- Declan Toomey
6 p.m. -- Stoughton Center for the Arts
Saturday, December 21
11 a.m. -- Jake and Zak Petranek
2 p.m. -- Quintessential Winds
6:30 p.m. -- La Follette High School Choir
Sunday, December 22
2 p.m. -- Denise Taylor Piano School
3 p.m. -- Dark of the Moon Contraband
