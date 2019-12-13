Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie will perform Sunday, Dec. 15 during Tunes in the Terminal at the Dane County Regional Airport.

Soggy Prairie is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m., but they won’t be the only Sun Prairie musical group scheduled to perform during the annual holiday music performance series designed to entertain individuals traveling through the airport. The Cardinal Heights A’Cappella Choir is scheduled to perform on Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Holiday Tunes in the Terminal showcases musicians from throughout south central Wisconsin through December 22, 2019 at the south end of the terminal unless otherwise listed. 

A free community sing-along will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. 

The complete schedule includes:

Saturday, December 14

10 a.m. -- Brandy Perkins

11 a.m. -- Yahara Fiddle Club

12 p.m. -- Arboretum Music School

Sunday, December 15

11 a.m. -- Monroe Streets Art Center (primary stage - door #1)

11 a.m. -- Lynn Maki (center court stage)

1 p.m. -- Sadie Smith

2 p.m. -- Hikari Piano Studio

4 p.m. -- HOLIDAY MUSIC SING ALONG

5:30 p.m. -- Soggy Prairie

Monday, December 16

10 a.m. -- McFarland School District

11 a.m. -- Johnson Creek School District

1 p.m. -- Cambria Friesland School District

4 p.m. -- Ella Arciszewski

5 p.m. -- Huntley Family

6:30 p.m. -- The Daring Fair Maidens and Friends

Tuesday, December 17

10 a.m. -- Phoenix Middle School String Choir & Jazz Band

11 a.m. -- O'Keeffe Middle School

12 p.m. -- Beloit Turner School District

1 p.m. -- Eva Edwards

4 p.m. -- Wayland Academy

6 p.m. -- The Manning Family

Wednesday, December 18

10 a.m. -- Waunakee Community School District

11 a.m. -- Glacial Drumlin Sizzling Strings Orchestra

12 p.m. -- Fall River Schools

1 p.m. -- Deforest Schools

2 p.m. -- Cambria Friesland School District

3 p.m. -- Delavan-Darien School District

Thursday, December 19

10 a.m. -- Whitehorse Middle School

11 a.m. -- Marshall High School

1 p.m. -- Deforest Schools

5 p.m. -- WYSO Brass Quintet

6:30 p.m. -- The Spinal Chords

Friday, December 20

9:30 a.m. -- Cambridge School District

11 a.m. -- Belleville High School

12:30 p.m. -- McFarland School District

1 p.m. -- Cardinal Heights A Cappella Choir

2 p.m. -- Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers

4:30 p.m. -- Declan Toomey

6 p.m. -- Stoughton Center for the Arts

Saturday, December 21

11 a.m. -- Jake and Zak Petranek

2 p.m. -- Quintessential Winds

6:30 p.m. -- La Follette High School Choir

Sunday, December 22

2 p.m. -- Denise Taylor Piano School

3 p.m. -- Dark of the Moon Contraband

