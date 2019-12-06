Dane County Supervisor Bill Clausius announced today that he is retiring from his position, representing the 19th District in the City of Sun Prairie. He filed his notification of non-candidacy this week.
“It’s time to move on,” said Clausius. “I have served as one of Sun Prairie’s county supervisors for nearly 10 years. While I have enjoyed this experience, I have been elected to a new position in the Lions Clubs International organization. The demands as Second Vice District Governor many times conflicts with my duties as county supervisor. As a result, I have decided to chart a new course with the Lions, the largest charitable non-profit organization in the world.”
“I will miss all the people I work with on the county board and all of the county staff who support us,” he said. “I have helped to guide county government and believe I have accomplished much both for Sun Prairie and Dane County.”
“I have supported important issues including the modernization of the Alliant Energy Center, the restorative justice efforts in our county judicial system, the county jail rebuilding project, providing services to the homeless including future housing, and continuation of Joining Forces for Families,” he said.
“I was pleased when the county board approved a budget amendment two years ago which I proposed that requires that one third of capital funds as part of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program be allocated to communities outside of the City of Madison,” Clausius added. “That means, for example, that almost $2 million in 2019 and at least $1.3 million in 2020 will be allocated to developers in rural communities in support of affordable housing.
“I also spearheaded the reconstruction of County Highway C, north of Highway 19, to better serve motorists in our community,” Clausius said. “And, as Chair of the Area Agency on Aging Board, I strongly supported programs that benefit seniors, especially in the areas of case management and nutrition.”
Clausius currently serves on the County Personnel and Finance Committee, the Dane-Kassel Sister County Task Force, the AAA Wellness and Nutrition Committee, the Community Development Block Grant Commission, the Employee-Management Insurance Advisory Committee, and the Tax Deed Subcommittee.
Clausius will serve as county supervisor until April 20, 2020.
Individuals wishing to run for the seat may circulate nomination papers in December and submit them to have their name placed on the spring election ballot. The spring general election is on April 7, 2020.
