Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser broke a 4-4 tie city council vote to approve a citywide harassment ordinance that could punish the parents of students who bully others in city school between $50 and $500 per occurrence, according to City Attorney Mark Leonard.
But while the citation amount is determined by police, the amount of the fine and whether to refer any involved parties to a restorative justice component will be worked out by Municipal Judge Tom Hebl, according to City Council President and harassment ordinance author Bill Connors.
Members of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission in May recommended contracting with a facilitator to form a citywide anti-bullying consortium, but stopped short of recommending approval of an anti-bullying ordinance.
Connors amended the ordinance to include a requirement to contract with a facilitator, but also amended the language in the ordinance to include a preamble authored by District 4 Alder Al Guyant about bullying and harassment having adverse affects on youth.
The ordinance reads in part, “it is the collective vision and mission of the Sun Prairie community to ensure a welcoming, nurturing and safe community that is free of discrimination, using restorative practices to facilitate changes in culture and practice; and that the Sun Prairie Common Council will support community-based organizations doing restorative justice work.”
Public comments favored the ordinance. Rogette Koby, who previously asked for the ordinance based on a similar ordinance in Monona to be approved, read a Facebook post from someone whose daughter attempted to commit suicide on the first day of school.
“Council members, on day one, this happened. We have 182 more days to go,” Koby said. “For me being so much a part of this, there’s so many more messages I have like this that I haven’t been able to share.”
Koby also urged the council to pass the ordinance despite what the Sun Prairie Area School District is doing with its anti-bullying task force.
“I also really appreciate all of the dialogue it’s taken and all of the collaboration that’s gone on amongst our city and school district. I’m also on the bullying task force, and one of things I will to say is that is a very long term thing,” Koby said. “Our first meeting, which was just a few weeks ago was really organizational. And once a month we’ll be meeting or twice a month, between now and February — eight times total — and then at the end hopefully we’ll have recommendations. That takes us to 2020 probably without any huge advances and what we need to work on.”
Les McBurney, who ripped the Sun Prairie School Board during an initial session about bullying in April, complimented the council for its consideration of an ordinance.
“I’ve got family members and friends that are in this community that are affected by this. Many people have left the school system,” McBurney said. “There’s a lot of things that are going on that, you know, a lot of people are not aware of. And there’s no sense of standing up here tonight and telling everybody all the situations . . . but again I want to commend you guys for taking action on this and hopefully you’re going to get something done and it’s going to pass, and there is going to be some type of an action taken in the City of Sun Prairie, because, again, it’s a major problem in this town.”
Former Sun Prairie School Board member Bob Rodriguez echoed McBurney’s sentiment, praising the council for considering the action. He termed the issue “not a black and white, or brown issue” but instead “a being civil to one another issue.”
A Middleton resident who works with restorative justice programs, but said she was speaking on her own behalf, opposed the ordinance. Samantha Ruppert said she believed it would make minority populations, many of whom are already uneasy about working with law enforcement, less likely to go to police.
Ruppert said conflict continues the cycle of harm.
“It shows him that to stop harming people, that they have to be harmed themselves. Consequences like police contact and fines are more likely to create fear and segregation within communities,” Ruppert contended. “And it’s not an opportunity to bring people together. Restorative justice focuses on three main pillars, including what harms have happened, what are people’s needs and what are the obligations. This isn’t an individualistic approach to the way where all people within a community say we have a role to play in this and we have a role to help with this. Just by the process itself, restorative justice doesn’t have an end time. It doesn’t have a timeline. It takes all people to be willing and able to come together without bias and just be vulnerable and share their narrative because we’ve all been in conflict,” Ruppert said.
When pressed by both alders Steve Stocker and Connors, Ruppert agreed that all parties involved have to agree to participate in restorative justice. The ordinance gives a consequence in the event that one or both parties do not agree to restorative justice.
Former aldermanic candidate Donna Bemis spoke as “neutral” on the issue, but also said she believed it is a state issue that should be addressed by the Legislature.
The ordinance split the council, with alders Theresa Stevens and Emily Lindsey squarely in opposition to the ordinance.
Stevens called the ordinance “fear-mongering.” She also said the ordinance reads as though the eight alders on the council were somehow better parents than those whose children are involved in bullying or harassment.
“We’re not allowing the time to develop what the main issues are,” Stevens said, “and how to fix it.”
Stevens said the city and school district need to work together to resolve the problem. If the ordinance is put in place, police will need to make some decisions — can the family afford the fine? How many times will police talk with the family, she asked.
“There are communities here that already do not have positive interactions with the community,” Stevens said, adding that the ordinance will make that worse.
Lindsey was more pointed in her questioning of City Attorney Leonard, wondering how police officers could determine a fine amount. But Leonard also pointed out there are other violations that police officers are allowed to use discretion when determining citation amounts — and those amounts are subject to dismissal or reduction by the municipal judge.
“It’s a quality of life issue,” remarked District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who stood squarely in favor of the ordinance. She recalled her days as a single mother of a son with truancy issues who had to work with police to resolve bullying.
“We’re just asking parents to take care of your children,” Crombie said, adding that she is being an advocate for kids because of rising teen suicide. She said the two communities that previously adopted the ordinance — Plover and Monona — already have the ordinance because of suicide.
“It should be a state issue too,” Crombie said, echoing Bemis’ comments, “where we contact our state representatives and ask them to do something.”
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he believed the council needs to wait for the school district’s recommendations, but audience members murmured their opposition.
Stocker agreed with the proponents for the ordinance.
“This is a tough one,” Stocker told the council and audience watching the meeting live on KSUN. He said that while he was sympathetic to the plight of those who might feel reluctant contacting law enforcement, the problem is too impactful on the City of Sun Prairie to wait for recommendations from a school district task force.
“I think we need to do something,” Stocker said. “We can’t wait.”
The final 4-4 vote was broken by Esser. The council also voted to contract with a facilitator to form the citywide anti-bullying consortium using 2019 budget money from the Youth and Families Commission, and 2020 budget dollars also from the commission.
