Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census will be delivered starting March 12, 2020. Once you receive that invitation, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail.
If you are filling out the census for your home, you should count everyone who is living there as of April 1, 2020.
This includes any friends or family members who are living and sleeping there most of the time.
Also be sure to count roommates, young children, newborns, and anyone who is renting a space in your home.
Your response matters. Census results help shape our future. It determines how over $675 billion in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. Census results affect planning and funding for programs such as Medicaid, State Children’s Health Insurance, roads, school lunches and roads.
If people are undercounted, this means they can miss out on resources for themselves and their communities over the next 10 years. The results also determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. The results are used to adjust or redraw electoral districts, based on where populations have increased or decreased.
Your privacy matters. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for:
• Your Social Security number
• Money or donations
• Anything on behalf of a political party
• Your bank or credit card account numbers
Additionally, there is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.