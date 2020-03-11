Three more Wisconsin residents test positive for coronavirus

Three more Wisconsin residents tested positive for coronavirus, health officials announced on March 11.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Fond du Lac County Health Department, and Waukesha County Public Health Department announced today that a fourth, fifth, and sixth person have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
The Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and is currently isolated at home. Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.