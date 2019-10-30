Sun Prairie police are seeking a male suspect in connection with an Oct. 29 incident on Schiller Street.
Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox said on Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Sun Prairie Police Department received multiple calls reporting a shooting inside the 200 building of Arlington Apartments located at 651 Schiller St.
Cox said officers responded to the address and located a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. The preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, according to Cox.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Fitchburg police assisted with the initial response.
Cox said this is an active investigation and more details will be made available when they are able to be released.
Individuals with information should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
