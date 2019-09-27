The Sun Prairie High School was evacuated Friday after a 911 call that a student had a gun and was threatening to shoot people.
On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 3:48 p.m., the 911 call came a female caller who said there were two female subjects inside a high school bathroom and that one of the females was holding a handgun. The caller also stated that the two female were talking about shooting up the school.
Sun Prairie police officers immediately responded to the scene and evacuated students and staff from the building. Students and staff were taken to Sun Prairie District Office on South Bird Street, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Sun Prairie City Hall on East Main Street.
Police searched the building and no one matching that description was found, nor was any weapon found, and no other activity indicating an active threat.
After reviewing school video, including in the area identified by the caller, officers were not able to substantiate the information that was being reported.
Sun Prairie High School staff were allowed back into the high school after the search.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby issued an email to parents just after 7:39 p.m., thanking first responders and students for responding positively.
"This was a traumatic experience. We want to make sure that students have the space, time, and support to process the events that transpired," Nerby wrote.
Student Services staff will be available on Monday throughout the day to meet with students to help as needed. Parents should contact school counselors if your child is in need of additional processing.
"I encourage families to reach out to your support networks this weekend and into the coming week," Nerby wrote. "We all process our reactions in our own times and own ways."
Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 28, SPHS staff will be available from 9 a.m.-noon to allow students to retrieve any items that were left in the building that will be needed this weekend. Any items left in the Commons will be secured in the office for students to pick up, according to Nerby.
"Talking through traumatic situations at home, with safe people, is important," Nerby said.
The principal provided the following resource to help loved ones find language and talking points to support youth:
School Shootings and Other Traumatic Events: How to Talk to Students
"Once again, I want to thank our students for responding quickly and appropriately. I also want to thank our first responders and our community for their support," Nerby added. "We will be here to welcome our students on Monday and support them in any way they need."
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
