Wisconsin Public Education Network (WPEN) will hold its 5thAnnual Summer Summit on Monday, August 5 at Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The event is co-hosted by the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Education Association.
Governor Tony Evers, Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor, other elected officials, and dozens of education experts are scheduled to speak and lead interactive breakout sessions. Sun Prairie resident Heather DuBois Bourenane is the executive director of the WPEN.
The Summer Summit, which is open to all, features over twenty break-out sessions in addition to presentations from special guest speakers, student performances showcasing La Crosse student talents, a silent auction, and more.
The Summit will address the theme “What’s Best For Kids” – a slogan that has been the motto of both the Governor and the La Crosse Education Association. Panels will cover topics ranging from concerns about school finance and to race, inclusion and equity. Speakers and presenters include board members, school leaders, superintendents, scholars, business managers, educators, experienced organizers and issue experts.
Registration is $40 and includes lunch (scholarships are available to those who need them). An optional dinner follows aboard the La Crosse Queen riverboat. See the full schedule and register at https://summersummit2019.eventbrite.com.
The annual Summer Summit unites supporters of strong public schools from around the state. Each year, the Summit is hosted by a different district to highlight local concerns and celebrate local successes.
The Governor and State Superintendent will join School District of La Crosse Superintendent Randy Nelson, board president Laurie Cooper Stoll and others for the Morning Welcome session, which begins at 9 a.m. Onsite registration is available, and opens at 8 a.m. An optional dinner aboard the La Crosse Queen riverboat with special guest speaker Ruth Conniff follows the Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.