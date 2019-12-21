During an 11-minute meeting, the Sun Prairie City Council on Dec. 17 approved a 93-acre annexation request from the Sun Prairie Area School District for the new Sun Prairie West High School.
The approximately 93 acres of land is located along the south side of Highway 19 and one-third of a mile west of Grand Avenue and will be annexed from the Town of Burke into the City of Sun Prairie. The SPASD made the request for the construction of the new Sun Prairie West High School and associated athletic fields.
The annexation includes the remaining adjacent right-of-way for Highway 19 (Windsor Street) in the Town of Burke. The Burke Town Board reviewed and approved the request at its Nov. 20 meeting, including the full STH 19 right-of-way.
The property is contiguous to the city’s corporate boundary and located within the city’s Urban Service Area (USA). A portion of the Far West Side Sewer Interceptor crosses through the property, enabling future development to connect into the city’s sanitary system.
The SPASD has owned the subject property for more than 10 years, identifying the site as a possible second high school location. In April 2019, SPASD voters passed a referendum to build a second high school. The district requested urban residential (UR) 12 zoning, where a high school may be developed with a conditional use.
Alders approved the annexation under the council’s Consent Agenda.
Annexations
approved
Although the Sun Prairie Plan Commission delayed consideration of the Pumpkin Patch retail development just off Thompson Road, two annexations relating to that development received approval from the Sun Prairie City Council.
Alders approved a request from Randy and Susan Heiman to annex approximately 0.4 acres of land located at 420 S. Thompson Road approximately one-eighth of a mile south of West Main Street, into the city from the Town of Burke.
Alders also approved a request from Scott and Beth Feiner to annex 6.3 acres of land located at 302 S. Thompson Road near the southwest intersection of West Main Street and South Thompson Road from the Town of Burke into the city.
The stated purpose of both annexations was to accommodate the Sun Prairie Partners development of the Pumpkin Patch retail development and a large storm water detention pond.
The retail development will include several retail spaces, but is expected to be anchored by a new Meijer store, with an accompanying gas station-convenience store located near the intersection of West Main and South Thompson Road.
STAK request OK’d
Acting on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission approval recommendation, the council OK’d a request by STAK Investments for a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to reconfigure one lot and increase the size of a city-owned outlot located at 680 Creekview Ave. The CSM is one of three in the same area being submitted by the applicant. Because the city owns the outlot being expanded, it is a signatory on the CSM and city council action is required before the CSM can be approved.
The additions to the outlot are being requested due to growth of the wetlands complex in the area.
CIP Task Force resolution authorized
Acting on a recommendation from the council’s Committee of the Whole, alders approved a joint Finance-Public Works task force to help establish a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the City of Sun Prairie.
The committee is expected to use a scoring matrix established by city staff to help guide any potential decision making.
Alders approved the resolution as part of the council’s Consent Agenda.
Housing reports presented to alders
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler presented two reports relating to housing to the council for its review.
No formal action by the city council was required.
Kugler explained the reports are now required by state law and outline affordability and the fees paid by new home owners. He said home owners pay about 1.16 percent of the cost of a new home in fees.
The second report outlines the amount of affordable housing available in Sun Prairie and what Sun Prairie could do to improve it.
Kugler said the most important way to resolve housing affordability is to establish a dialogue with the community about housing affordability — and that the community can’t build its way out of the crisis.
Kugler said programs that include housing rehabilitation and down payment assistance may be two ways in which housing may become more affordable for first time home buyers.
Both reports are expected to be posted to the City of Sun Prairie’s website, cityofsunprairie.com, in the near future.
