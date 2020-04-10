The City of Sun Prairie closed city hall Wednesday with residents asked to access city services online during the COVID-19 emergency.
City hall was one of the last departments to remain open to the public with April 7 absentee voting.
With elections over, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said a decision was made to shut city hall to help stop the spread of the virus. Municipalities across the state are doing the same.
Oppenheimer said it’s not sure when city hall will open back up. The city modified its service operations after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order on March 25. The restrictions go until April 24, or until the Emergency Order 12 is revoked or extended.
“We will continue to update you on what happens and when we can go back to normal, whatever normal will be,” Oppenheimer told city alders during the April 7 Committee of the Whole meeting.
A full list of how to access city departments is online at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
The city will also reopen the city recycling center with weekday hours from 8 a.m.-noon. Oppenheimer said the residents’ requests prompted the reopening.
Oppenheimer also told alders that he has been in contact with Sunshine Place and Colonial Club staff and both organizations reported more people needing services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city hosted Monday’s Sunshine Supper with 210 drive-up carryout diners and Oppenheimer said the city is ready to help with efforts.
“I indicated our willingness as a city to assist them in their response,” Oppenheimer said at the April 7 Committee of the Whole meeting.
