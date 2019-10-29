On Monday, Oct. 7, Culver’s of Sun Prairie held what has become an annual “KIDS-4 Share Night” to raise money for the Sun Prairie Media Center’s flagship student media literacy program.
The night was a remarkable success, resulting in a Culver’s donation of $455.45 to the Parents of KIDS-4 fundraising group. A percentage of all sales at the restaurant from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 7 counted toward the donation total.
“Once again the Culver’s Share Night was a great success for us this year,” said Sun Prairie Media Center director Jeff Robbins. “We love working with Duane and his entire staff at Culver’s. A huge thanks of course to our very active and involved group of KIDS-4 families, both those who volunteered at the event and those who came in to eat. With our Culver’s Share Night and the kick-off party on October 1, it’s clear that it is going to be a very enjoyable and successful year for KIDS-4.”
Participants in KIDS-4 learn about media literacy while honing their communication and collaboration skills as they make television by kids, for kids.
KIDS-4 crew members, who are students in grades 4-8, are responsible for all aspects of video production, from cameras, sound, lighting, editing, directing, writing, and starring in their own programs and videos that are then aired on KIDS-4, which is available on Charter cable channel 984, TDS channels 14 and 1014, and streamed live at kids4.tv.
Money raised on Oct. 7 will be used to buy equipment deemed most necessary by the Sun Prairie Media Center and families currently involved in KIDS-4. Initial options for the money raised were discussed at the KIDS-4 Kick-Off Party and a final vote on equipment purchases using money raised will be taken at the KIDS-4 Potluck Party, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Funcrazr tickets available for sale
The Media Center is also selling Fundcrazr Football cards for $10 to benefit KIDS-4. Each card contains a Day One Pizza coupon worth $10 in addition to being eligible for winning part of a $1,000 sweepstakes. For more information on purchasing Fundcrazr Football cards, please call the Media Center at 608-837-4193.
The deadline for purchasing cards is Thursday, Nov. 7.
