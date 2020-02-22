This is my first year actively participating in FFA and what a pleasure it has been! I’ve never had so much fun with any other group of people!
As a club, we have done several fun and exciting activities. In October, we had a bonfire. In November, we celebrated Thanksgiving with a potluck and turkey bowling, and in December, we made and decorated cookies for teacher appreciation.
Our members have had many fun and new opportunities to learn how to be a good leader and more about agriculture. These opportunities included National Convention, 212/360, and Halftime Conference.
I personally have gone to the National Convention and Halftime Conference. The National Convention took place in Indiana. On the way, we stopped a couple of times. We stopped at the Museum of Science and Industry and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. We also took a tour at Fair Oaks Farm! All of these places allowed us to learn more about agricultural history, what agriculture looks like in the present, and how it is used in the real world.
The Halftime Conference was by far my favorite FFA event! I met many different people and learned many new things. I learned about ways other FFA chapters helped out members in their communities and different volunteering ideas.
I also learned some creative ways to increase our FFA chapter membership and some fun fundraising ideas too. If you haven’t joined FFA yet, I highly suggest that you do! I have never met any other fun, crazy, and outgoing group of people like our FFAmily!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.