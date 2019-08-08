A 24-year-old Livonia, Mich., woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that closed Highway 19 for nearly five hours.
Sun Prairie Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox said the crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. near the intersection of Town Hall Drive and Highway 19. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the female who died as a result of the crash as Hannah Kieta.
The collision involved a sedan and a concrete truck, according to Cox, who said she died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
According to Cox, the sedan being driven by Kieta proceeded into the intersection and was struck by the concrete truck.
“At this point, the investigation is being forwarded to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, with no enforcement action being taken at this time,” Cox said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted Sun Prairie Police Department officers in reconstructing the crash, which is why the highway was closed for the length of time that it was.
Cox said the reconstruction did not indicate the concrete truck was traveling too fast, but that Kieta may not have seen the truck when she pulled into the intersection.
The intersection has drawn concern from the City of Sun Prairie and Town of Sun Prairie in addition to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). City officials have previously requested the state to install traffic calming measures at the intersection, while some residents have requested traffic signals to be installed there.
A 2015 study by WisDOT listed the intersection among seven along Highway 19 where at least 50 percent of crashes resulted in deaths.
In 2017, city officials committed to paying 75 percent of Town Hall Drive reconstruction costs if the town would pick up 25 percent.
