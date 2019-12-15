In response to rising dog licensing prices in Dane County, the City of Sun Prairie will be raising its dog licensing prices and dog park permit fees for 2020 affecting all dog owners in the City of Sun Prairie.
All dogs who will be five months of age or older by July 1 must register before April 1, unless the dog will be too young for vaccination before this April 1st date.
The new prices are as follows:
Dog licensing
• $20 for spayed or neutered dogs
• $25 for intact dogs
• $16 for a spayed or neutered puppy under 5 months (puppies are dogs who become 5 months of age after July 1 of the license year)
• $18.50 for an intact puppy under 5 months (Puppies are dogs who become 5 months of age after July 1 of the license year)
Dog Park Permit Fees
• $35 for the first dog
• $17 for 2nd and 3rd dog
Late Fees
Per state Statutes, 174.05(5), a $5 late fee will be assessed to each dog that has not been licensed prior to April 1 each year.
