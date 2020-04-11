Waiving a second reading, the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday April 6 voted to approve a new policy that allows remote or online meetings in the event of an emergency.
Policy BDDK was developed through guidance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and attorneys for the Sun Prairie Area School District.
“We believe it provides the best way for the board to conduct business in a manner that protects the health and safety of board members, staff, and the public while still providing transparency and access to the public in accordance with Wisconsin’s Open Meetings laws,” a statement emailed to district parents on April 7 reads.
The new policy will allow the Sun Prairie School Board to conduct meetings virtually where a quorum of members may be attending the meeting remotely using a web-based meeting platform such as Google Hangouts or Zoom.
The public will be able to access the meeting virtually through a link that will be shared in several ways including through publicly posted notices, The Star, BoardDocs, the SPASD website, and social media.
“We are also looking into options for live streaming these web-based meetings and will share that link as well in similar fashion,” the release from Superintendent Brad Saron and School Board President Steve Schroeder reads.
“It is our intention that all open regular and special meetings of the board will be recorded as well and shared on the Sun Prairie Media Center’s site,” the statement reads.
The public will still have the opportunity to provide public comment by submitting those comments via email to the board’s executive assistant by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Instructions will be outlined in the public meeting notice. Any comments will be read into the record by the board president or designee as long as they adhere to all other guidelines regarding public participation at board meetings, according to the joint statement.
“We understand that this is a new way of doing business, and there will be a learning curve and glitches along the way,” Schroeder and Saron wrote in the statement. “This is a new world not only for us but many public institutions across the state and nation. Please have patience with us. Our goal is to continue to be as open and transparent as possible with the public that we have the honor of serving.”
The policy also outlines conditions by which one or more individual members of the board may participate remotely in a meeting of the board.
