On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Sun Prairie Media Center will host the 103.5 Summer Bash, a fundraising concert and birthday celebration to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the broadcast launch of 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio. The concert will be held at Sun Prairie’s Wetmore Park at 555 North St.
Festivities are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
The free event will feature live performances from Wise Jennings and Jake O’. The Sun Prairie Lions Club will serve beer, with food and other beverages available for purchase from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, The Sun Prairie Optimist Club, Kona Ice, and Kettle Korn by Matty.
In addition to the bands and food and drink, there will be lawn games, as well as a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction with proceeds going toward Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center group.
The mission of Sun Prairie Media Center is to provide service to the community of Sun Prairie on KSUN and KIDS-4 channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.
For more, check the Media Center out online at sunprairiemediacenter.com
