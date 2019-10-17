Two Sun Prairie residents were involved in separate Oct. 16 crashes relating to operating motor vehicles while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) in the Town of Bristol.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said just after 9 p.m., a single-vehicle crash on Vinburn Road in the Town of Bristol led to the arrest of Jeremy J. Nooyen, age 36, of Sun Prairie. His 1997 GMC Sierra left the roadway and ended up in the ditch.
Deputies located Nooyen near the crash, arrested and booked him into the Dane County Jail on his fifth offense of OWI.
At 11:52 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on Highway 151 at Highway VV, also in the town of Bristol. The driver, Kenneth B. McNeal, age 55 of Sun Prairie, sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries when he was ejected from his 1997 Lexus ES300.
Schaffer said the investigation revealed McNeal was traveling southbound on 151 when he drove onto the west shoulder, over-corrected and lost control.
His vehicle came back across the southbound lanes, entered the median and rolled several times coming to rest in the northbound lanes.
McNeal was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. He was cited for first offense OWI.
Schaffer said northbound Highway 151 was shut down for approximately one hour as a result of McNeal’s crash.
