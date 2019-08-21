Wisconsin hemp bill changed to appease law enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan proposal designed to help Wisconsin's fledgling hemp industry has been modified to appease concerns of law enforcement.
Police testified against the measure earlier this year because it prevented someone who had consumed a legal product made with trace amounts of THC, such as the hemp derivative CBD, from being charged with operating while intoxicated.
Instead, the bill as amended would put into law the current practice of allowing a driver to have a trace amount of THC in their blood, far below the level that is considered intoxicated. Wisconsin would join six other states with similar laws.
The Senate health committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to both make the change and advance the bill to the full Senate.
The measure is designed to align Wisconsin's hemp program with the federal farm bill's regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.