This winter, Madalyn (Maddie) Quint and I attended the annual Wisconsin FFA Halftime conference in Stevens Point, with our FFA advisors.
On our way to the conference, we toured the UW-Stevens Point campus, attended a college-level wildlife and conservation workshop, and explored the Schmeeckle Nature Reserve.
Later that day, we attended the opening ceremony and divided up to conquer the various workshops. It forced us to break out of our comfort zones and network with new people. In the workshops, I learned leadership skills and how to keep our chapter engaged for the end of the year.
I learned that a good leader makes sure to include others and get the members involved, and hopefully have a little extra fun. If it isn’t fun, people are not going to want to join. You always have to keep learning, have an open mind, and know how to resolve conflicts.
This event taught me how to get through those tough situations and how to have fun doing it. I learned a couple of activities that I am going to try with chapter that I took away from this event.
Later that evening after the workshops, there was an extremely fun FFA dance with great music and people.
The next morning after breakfast, we heard a very inspirational speech from a former member of the national FFA team, Ridge Hughbanks.
This was a great experience for me as an FFA Leader, I learned how to stay focused, develop my leadership skills, and also how to finish out the rest of the year as President of the Sun Prairie FFA .
