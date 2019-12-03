Joanna Cervantes, executive director of Sunshine Place (left), and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Board President Mark Thompson (right) encourage anyone who’d like to donate to #ActofKindnessSP as a way of helping Sunshine Place and the Food Pantry at the same time. Donations can be made at www.sunshineplace.org or send to #ActofKindnessSP, PO Box 307, Sun Prairie WI, 53590.