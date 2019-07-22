Sun Prairie Utilities has filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to increase electric rates. An Aug. 8 hearing has been set for 3 p.m. to consider the increase.
The requested increase in revenues is an overall increase above the electric utility’s present revenues of 2.68%, or $766,684. This request is detailed in the Sun Prairie Utilities electric rate application submitted to the PSCW on Nov. 27, 2018. After review, PSCW staff proposed an increase in rates of $751,546, or 2.75%. The actual change to individual customers will vary with electricity usage, class of service and ultimate rates authorized by the PSCW. The adjustment has been requested to cover inflationary increases in operational and maintenance expenses and costs associated with maintaining the reliability of the electric distribution system.
SPU’s last electric rate increase was approved in June 2016. SPU just filed a water rate increase that is expected to go into effect Aug. 5.
A telephonic hearing has been scheduled for August 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the following locations:
• SPU, 125 W. Main St.; and
• PSCW Building, PSC Hearing Room (S105) – 1st Floor, 4822 Madison Yards Way in Madison.
For more information, individuals may contact Docket Coordinator, Andrew Kell from the PSCW at 608-266-5481 and refer to the Sun Prairie Utilities electric rate application under Docket 5810-ER-107.
