The following individuals have been nominated to serve a three-year term on the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors beginning in January 2020:
• James Bowen, Eastman Chemical;
• Chris Hirschinger, Hirschinger Insurance;
• Valerie Renk, Habitat for Humanity; and
• Christine Storlie, Workforce Solutions.
Additional names of candidates for directors can be nominated by petition with at least 20 signatures from current Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members.
Any petition must be filed within 10 days from the Oct. 29, 2019 distribution of this notice.
Need more information about the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce? Check out www.sunprairiechamber.com.
