Businesses: You don’t know what you don’t know. And, that can be risky. What are you missing by not working with an experienced HR professional?
Bank of Sun Prairie’s free breakfast seminar "What Are You Risking Without an Experienced HR Professional?" presented by Workforce Solutions, will reveal answers to critical questions you really do need to know.
Business and Bacon: A Breakfast Seminar Series by Bank of Sun Prairie, takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. (program begins at 8 a.m.) at Nitty Gritty, Sun Prairie, located at 315 E. Linnerud Drive in downtown Sun Prairie. Sign up for the free seminar at www.bankofsunprairie/seminar .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.