City of Sun Prairie declares snow emergency

The City of Sun Prairie will declare a snow emergency beginning at 12:01 a.m. (midnight), on Saturday, Jan. 11 and continuing until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The weather forecast is for 1 to 3 inches of snow Friday into Saturday and an addition 7 to 9 inches Saturday afternoon into Sunday. City of Sun Prairie plow crews will be working throughout the weekend storm.
There will be no parking on any city street until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 or until the snow emergency has been canceled.
Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.
