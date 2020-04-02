Dane County Executive Joe Parisi named Brent Kyzer-McHenry as the new director of the Alliant Energy Center.
“Brent has an impressive background in convention and exhibition work that will serve Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center incredibly well,” said Parisi. “We are excited to have Brent take on this position and oversee the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus.”
McHenry has served more than 20 years in diverse roles in event management, facility operations, art and culture administration, education, business development and fundraising. He most recently served as the Director of Marking and Communications at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Prior to his this, McHenry worked in primary positions at leading global brands, including, Sonic Foundry/Sony, GE Medical, Fiskars and The Walt Disney Company.
“I am honored to be selected by the County Executive to lead the Alliant Energy Center,” McHenry said. "I look forward to working closely with the Center team, partners, and stakeholders to continue to grow and develop this important regional destination."
A resolution authorizing the county’s contract with McHenry will be introduced at tonight’s County Board meeting. He is expected to begin serving as the Director of the Alliant Energy Center mid-May. Parisi previously appointed Former County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan to serve as Interim Director of the Alliant Energy Center between Jan. 28 and May 15, 2020.
