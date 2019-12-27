Metro Transit wants $11,500 more from the city to operate the Sun Prairie express commuter bus route next year.
The surprise increase for the service came in early November after the 2020 city budget was set.
Now Metro Transit and city officials are looking at ways to bridge the financial gap to avoid cutting service on the new Sun Prairie express commuter bus routes that started in September.
“We are in a wait and see mode until we remedy this,” City of Sun Prairie Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. said.
The city had budgeted $129 per service hour, but Metro Transit notified the city on Nov. 8 that the new amount would be $134.79.
Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, the town of Madison and other Metro Transit partners, including the University of Wisconsin, UW Hospital, MATC are also being asked to share in Madison Metro’s budget shortfall.
City of Madison officials alerted its partners of the increase in a Nov. 8 letter from Thomas W. Lynch, Director of Transportation, City of Madison. Higher labor and material costs, adding five new Metro Transit employee positions, an increase in operating para-transit service and general expense increases led to the cost hike, Lynch outlined in the letter. With state and federal funding generally fixed, Madison and the partners needed to absorb the extra costs, Lynch wrote.
Some of the municipalities have contingency funds to cover the funding increases. But Gritzmacher said that’s not the case for the City of Sun Prairie because it just started the new commuter route in September and doesn’t have extra funds.
Route 23 operates four peak hour trips a day Monday through Friday from the Capitol Square to Sun Prairie.
Gritzmacher said neither the city officials nor Metro Transit wants to cut service because of the budget shortfall.
“We couldn’t reduce service with cutting out an entire trip and Metro Transit agreed that wouldn’t be a good solution for a new service,” Gritzmacher said.
The city expects to get its 2019 invoice next week and Gritzmacher said that will give the city an idea of how much it is getting from fare box revenue.
Fare revenues, Gritzmacher said, could cover the $11,500 shortfall since the budget was conservatively set for 75 riders per day and the new service has been averaging 100 riders per day.
A budget amendment could also cover the financial gap. Gritzmacher said the city will decide on the next step once they hear back from Metro Transit in early 2020.
The city’s net cost for 2020 service is estimated at $141,365. State funding pays for 54 percent of the service.
The city has seen higher than expected costs in other areas of setting up the express commuter bus service.
The original estimate for the O’Keeffe Avenue and Reiner Road park and ride lot was $300,000 but a push to finish construction before the September service launch date, higher material costs, and added items increased project costs.
The city council approved a $494,500 bid for construction by Parisi Construction this summer. Gritzmacher said final costs have not been determined with some work still being completed.
