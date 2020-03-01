Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) released the following statement announcing details for a district engagement opportunity, for her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District:
“Since announcing my candidacy for the 16th Senate District of Wisconsin, it has been a pleasure to visit each community and to listen to the needs of community leaders, business owners, and residents," Sargent said.
Sargent announced an engagement tour across the 16th Senate District to be accessible to voters across the district, including a Sun Prairie appearance.
Scheduled district appearances include:
Sun Prairie -- Beans n Cream Bakehouse, 1120 W Main St., Monday, March 2, 1-2 p.m.
Monona -- Monona Family Garden Restaurant, 6501 Bridge Rd., Monona, Thursday, March 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cottage Grove -- SchoolGrounds Coffee House, 4691 County Hwy. N, Cottage Grove, Tuesday, March 3, 9-10 a.m.
McFarland -- McFarland House Cafe, 5923 Exchange St., McFarland, Friday, March 6, 8-9 a.m.
The public is welcome at these engagement opportunities across the district.
Born and raised in Dane County, Sargent served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors prior to being elected to represent the 48th Assembly District. Before her start in politics, Sargent owned a small business and worked in the private sector. Concern for the greater community and a vision for a better Wisconsin brought her to public service and community activism. She is a proud mother of four boys, and lives on Madison’s north side.
