Would you like to learn more about environmental issues facing Dane County? Do you have questions about the county’s programs on renewable energy, water quality, sustainability or climate change? If so, please mark your calendar for Thursday Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, where County Executive Joe Pairisi will present for 30 minutes followed by time for questions and discussion.
There’s plenty to talk about. You could ask the County Executive about building the largest solar farm project in Dane County; or the Suck-the-Muck program, which is aimed at removing algae-making phosphorus from the Yahara Chain of Lakes system; or the Sustainability Leaders Cooperative, which will move forward initiatives on clean energy, green infrastructure and resilience; or you can bring whatever other environmental issues you have on your mind.
This is your chance to provide a local focus for issues that have a broad impact.
After serving in the State Assembly and as Dane County Clerk, Joe Parisi was elected Dane County Executive in 2011, a post he has held ever since. He and his wife are raising two daughters on Madison’s East Side.
The event will start at 6:00 pm on Sept. 26 at Sun Prairie Municipal Building Community Room, 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. It is presented by Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition. Contact Julie Schwellenbach at jaschwe@gmail.com for more information.
