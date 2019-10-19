The Sun Prairie Police Department issued a Green Alert to locate a missing endangered person, Shawn Jacob.
Jacob was reported to have left his children's home near Freedom on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in the early afternoon after telling them goodbye and that he was going to kill himself.
The last confirmed sighting of Jacob was the morning of Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Sun Prairie.
Jacob may be in the Madison area, Sauk, or Lake Wisconsin area.
Jacob is 38 years old, 5’11”, approximately 230 lbs., with short brown hair.
Jacob is driving a 2008 White Ford F-150 truck with a black tonneau cover bearing Wisconsin Truck Plate HT9619. If seen, please do not try to approach or contact Shawn. If seen, please call 911 or your local police department.
Sun Prairie residents who know of Jacobs location may also call the SPPD's non-emergency phone number at 608-837-7336.
