Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch?
All students enrolled at Prairie Phoenix Academy and Westside Elementary will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge, according to an announcement by the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD)
The district is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch program for the current school year 2019-20. The alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision.
All students enrolled at Prairie Phoenix Academy, located at 160 South St., and Westside Elementary, located at 1320 Buena Vista Drive, may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge.
Household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require the information.
For additional information please contact:
School Nutrition Department, Sun Prairie Area School District, 501 S. Bird Street, Sun Prairie WI 53590; or call 608-834-6544 or email jrwetmo1@sunprairieschools.org.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.