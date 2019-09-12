Dane County Sheriffs are looking for suspects that burglarized a home early Wednesday morning on Vincent Trail in the Village of Windsor.
Around 1:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the victims reported multiple suspects entered their garage using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway. Once inside the garage, they accessed a second unlocked vehicle and took another garage door opener, in addition to cash, credit cards and electronics left inside the vehicle. The suspects were seen leaving in a gray sedan, possible a Toyota Camry.
Anyone who can identify the persons in these photos, or has information on this crime, can call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to lock vehicles, garage doors and any entrances into the home.
