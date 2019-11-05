The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Dane County and Dane County Veterans Service Office recently announced the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Conference and Resource Fair will be held on Nov. 19, 2019 from 8:45 a.m. -2:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.
The purpose of the conference is for Veterans, their families, and friends to learn about a variety of local resources, participate in breakout sessions, and socialize with other veterans.
Registration for the conference has been extended to Friday, Nov. 8.
“We are honored to host the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Conference and Resource Fair at the Alliant Energy Center,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We hope those who have served our country find the event to be a valuable resource and opportunity to connect with other attendees.”
The conference is open to veterans of all ages.
A few of the breakout session topics cover:
• Pension with Aid and Attendance and Survivor Benefits;
• Travel Resources to VA Appointments and Other Community Based Resources;
• Service-Connected Disabilities to Include Presumptive Disabilities;
• Caregiver and Dementia Information and Resources;
• Mission Act Updates and VA Eligibility;
• DNR – Licensing, Permits, and Accessible Parks and Recreation;
• Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals
• Adaptive Sports and Alternative Whole Health Therapies
“There are many changes happening regarding benefits and services for veterans and this is an opportunity for people to obtain up to date information on the changes from experts on the topics,” said Dane County Veterans Service Officer Dan Connery. “I am happy to partner with our local Aging and Disability Resource Center to offer this conference.”
The conference’s keynote speaker will be Karen Vaughn, the mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL Aaron Carson Vaughn.
In 2011, Aaron Vaughn was killed in action in the Tangi River Valley of Afghanistan when a chopper carrying 30 Americans was shot from the sky while rushing into battle. Losing her son changed everything and launched Karen Vaughn on a brand new path. During the past eight years, she has emerged on the national scene as a powerful spokeswoman for not only defenders still fighting on foreign soil and securing peace across the globe, but also as an advocate for a better, stronger, more resilient America.
This event is sponsored by Aging and Disability Resource Centers, County Veteran Service Offices, and the Veterans Caregiver Support Program Coordinator.
The Nov. 19 conference marks the first time an event like this has been held.
To attend the conference, call the ADRC of Dane County at 608-240-7460 or stop into the Dane County ADRC office at 2865 N. Sherman Ave. in Madison to register and pick your no cost lunch options.
If you are from outside of Dane County, call your local ADRC to register. You can also ask about the event’s no cost transportation assistance when registering; the deadline is Nov. 8
The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is the first place to go for information and assistance on all aspects of life relating to aging or living with a disability. The ADRC provides information on a broad range of programs and services, helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, helps people apply for programs and benefits and services as the access point to publicly funded long term care. ADRC services are free and confidential.
