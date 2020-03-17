A former Sun Prairie Girl Scout Troop leader accused of sexually assaulting a child was acquitted by a jury last week.
Steven Craig Faust, 51, was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child over a period of five years.
A jury found Faust not guilty of the charge on March 11, following a two-day trial in Dane County Circuit Court.
Faust’s attorney, Christopher Van Wagner, said he was grateful to the jury for evaluating the evidence and acquitting Faust.
Van Wagner said the defense didn’t call the girl a liar because she believed it happened, but under the circumstances, he said: “It is crystal clear that it didn’t, the case never got past a maybe.”
“It is important to support victims, as a father of daughters I feel that way, but it is important that when we walk into a courtroom we put aside all political correctness and remember the U.S. Constitution governs there,” Van Wagner said.
Faust, according to the criminal complaint, fondled the girl while she was over at his house and when he was her Girl Scout leader. Faust was arrested in Dec. 2018 after the girl reported the incidents to her mother. The girl told investigators that the sexual assaults happened during sleepovers, birthday parties, and when he was driving her home from scout meetings. She told police the incidents started when she was in kindergarten and continued until 2015.
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin terminated Faust from his Badgerland Girl Scout volunteer position on Dec. 14, 2018, after being notified of the tentative charges.
Faust had received the Girls Scouts’ Volunteer of Excellence Award from the Badgerland Girl Scouts for his service to the troop.
