The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) released its annual Equalized Values Report that shows Wisconsin’s total statewide equalized property value as of Jan. 1, 2019, was $580 billion, a six percent increase over the prior year. Growth occurred in all property classifications.
Equalized values are based on data from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. It is worth noting, 2019 is the first year that all counties have positive changes in equalized values since 2007.
Highlights from this year's report include:
• Change in Equalized Value = $31.4 Billion, a 6 percent increase from 2018
• $22.6 Billion due to market value increases (4 percent)
• $8.8 Billion due to new construction (2 percent)
• Menominee and St. Croix Counties saw the largest increase at 10 percent
• South central and southeast Wisconsin counties are showing strong and consistent gains ranging from 5 percent in Waukesha County to 8 percent in Dane County.
Equalized Values are calculated annually and used to ensure statewide fairness and equity in property tax distribution.
The Equalized Value represents an estimate of a taxation district's total taxable value, and provides for the fair apportionment of school district and county levies to each municipality. Changes in Equalized Value do not necessarily translate into a change in property taxes.
For background information on Equalized Values, review Wisconsin's Equalized Values, and for additional information on property taxes, see Guide for Property Owners online at https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DOR%20Publications/pb060.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.