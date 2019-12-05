If you’re a little confused about the annual Sun Prairie Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast, you are not alone. This year, the event is from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane in Sun Prairie.
“Normally we have it on the first Sunday in December, but this year Thanksgiving is so late this year, so that’s why we’ve made a judgment call and decided to have it on the Dec. 8,” remarked Maureen Crombie, a longtime Optimist Club member.
But, the menu is still the same: All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce, milk, coffee donated by Starbucks, and water for $6 per adult or $3 per child.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures and guests will be entertained by the Sun Prairie Orchestra.
Sun Prairie DECA students will also have activity for assisting kids in the art room. Kids can also make their own holiday buttons with the Sun Prairie Library button maker.
All proceeds from the event stay in the community and benefit youth and youth activities in Sun Prairie. The club honors students from the high school and upper middle school each month and gives financial support to stuff the bus, the public library, band boosters, and a little league team. The club also sponsors a $500 scholarship each year to a deserving graduating senior.
The Optimists support “A Night of Heroes”, which recognizes police, EMS and fire department personnel; Read Your Hearts Out, and Tristar basketball, which is a skills competition similar to football’s Punt, Pass and Kick.
“New this year is we are going to be doing an oratorical contest,” Crombie said.
The club has reached out its students of the month, counselors or advisors that come to the club’s third Wednesday of the month meetings to gauge the potential for participation in the contest. Successful participants could win up to $31,500 in scholarships at the national level.
“They will have to get up in front of us and give a four to five minute speech — like for example ‘how my optimism makes me become a better person.’ And so they have to basically write this speech, memorize it, get up in front of us,” Crombie said.
If they win at the club level, they progress to the zone, then the district and then the national level.
“We’ve had some kids that have made it to the zone level or to the district contest and then they’ve gone the following year and they’ve won the district contest,” Crombie said.
Tickets for the pancake breakfast may be purchased at the door, from any Optimist member, or in advance at these Optimist member businesses: Allstate Insurance, 1460 W. Main St., Sun Prairie; American Family, 5530 Eastpark Blvd, Madison; Colonial View Apartments, 601 Thomas Drive, Sun Prairie; Sunshine Place, 18 Rickel Road, Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Media Center, located at the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive, Suite 2 in Sun Prairie.
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, which meets at noon on Wednesdays at Buck & Honey’s, online at https://www.facebook.com/SunPrairieOptimists/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.