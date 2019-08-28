The Labor Day weekend is a chance to get out and enjoy one last summer adventure before the school year begins and the weather turns cooler. Whether you are staying local or taking a trip, ReadyWisconsin encourages you to make safety a priority.
“Holiday weekends can mean trips to community events, campgrounds, and tourist destinations across the state,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Dr. Darrell Williams. “It can also be a dangerous time on the roads, especially during the Labor Day period. That’s why we want everyone to take steps to ensure they have a memorable and safe weekend.”
ReadyWisconsin offers the following advice:
• Know before you go. For up-to-date information about traffic issues or road closures, visit www.511wi.gov. You can also download the free mobile app or follow @511WI on Twitter.
• Leave home at times that will allow you to avoid heavy traffic, such as before rush hour Friday or early Saturday morning. If you are returning home Monday morning, get on the road before late afternoon or after 10 p.m. to reduce traffic hassles.
• Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with items such as a first-aid kit, bottled water, and energy bars. Have a car charger for your cell phone, in case you need to call for help.
• People and pets should never be left inside a parked car. Even with the windows cracked open, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes on an average summer day.
• If you are spending time outdoors, check the forecast before you head out and make sure you have a way to receive alerts about any approaching severe weather. Carry a portable weather radio or keep a weather app loaded on your cell phone.
• If you are celebrating at home, remember to never leave a lit grill unattended and keep a fire extinguisher nearby. If you have been drinking, never get behind the wheel of a car.
For more safety tips, including how to build an emergency kit for your home and vehicles, visit ReadyWisconsin at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin).
