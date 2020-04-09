Liz Kern is the City of Sun Prairie Community Events and Development Coordinator.
Kern is stepping into the new position this spring after working with Madison Mallards, booking events and concerts at Breese Stevens Field, and Shake the Lake Madison fireworks celebration.
Kern graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in exercise sports science and sports management. She was vice-president of Big Top Baseball and owner/general manager of the Green Bay Bullfrogs baseball team.
She will take over organizing City of Sun Prairie events, including the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and the Sun Prairie Park and Recreation department.
