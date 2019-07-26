A downtown property owner will get a $22,491 tax cut after suing the City of Sun Prairie over property value assessments.
Sodarock Properties, LLC disputed its 2017 and 2018 assessments, claiming it was due a $192,431 tax refund for its 188 Cannery Place, 301 Cannery Square and 351 E. Main St. properties.
Alders approved the settlement earlier this month that will also cap 2019 assessments for the three properties at $10.7 million. The city's original 2018 assessment for those properties was $11.2 million.
City Attorney Mark Leonard called the settlement a “fair one,” telling the city council members that it would have cost the city more than double that to argue the case in court. He also noted that the properties were in the city’s tax increment financing district.
“Our recommendation would be to settle this matter,” Leonard said at the July 16 City Council meeting. “As the cost of litigation would far exceed the monies that would be saved through litigation.”
Before filing the lawsuit, Sodarock Properties appealed its 2017-2018 assessment of its downtown buildings at the city’s board of review. After hearing the objections, the city increased its assessment on the properties by a little over $1 million, according to the lawsuit.
It’s just one of the legal challenges the city has had from multi-million dollar property owners.
Target, Woodman’s and Walmart have all sued the city over tax assessments and received city settlements— with $313,353 in tax reductions/refunds.
Sun Prairie attorney Don Millis, who represented those companies and Sodarock Properties, said that property assessment challenges are all about businesses trying to keep costs down. He also cited problems with mass assessment procedures that are even more difficult in a fast-growing municipality such as Sun Prairie.
There has been a local and state level push to end tax avoidance strategies used by big companies and stop the tax burden shift to other property owners.
City of Sun Prairie voters last November approved an advisory referendum to end loopholes corporations use to drastically cut their tax bills.
City officials estimated the Walmart and Woodman’s tax settlements brought an $11.16 increase on an average ($258,000) city home.
City officials used the referendum to pressure state lawmakers to end tax avoidance strategies such as prohibiting business property owners from using closed, vacant (dark) properties for determining the assessed value of open, occupied and fully operational property.
One bill that has been considered by lawmakers is overturning the 2008 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in the Walgreens v. City of Madison case, where Walgreen successful argued that the assessed value of their properties should be less than half of the actual sale prices on the open market.
Lawmakers introduced a bill earlier this year that would close the dark store and Walgreens property tax loopholes. The bill, that has bi-partisan support, is being reviewed in committee.
Municipalities, including the City of Sun Prairie, continue to see challenges to its property tax assessments.
A 2018 lawsuit that Target filed against the City of Sun Prairie is still pending in the courts. The company seeks $177,116 tax refund on its CVS Pharmacy property inside of its 660 S. Grand Ave. store, claiming it was overtaxed for 2017 and 2018.
Another lawsuit filed a year ago by Blue Cow Investments LLC, a Milwaukee company that owns the building at 1824 Haynes Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park, seeks a $92,258 refund. The company voluntary dismissed its lawsuit early this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.