FFA has been an unforgettable and invaluable experience for me.
We have worked hard to accomplish a lot for our club and our community. While we’ve never really had a down time during the year, we’ve just shifted our attention from one thing to another, flowing from one activity to the next.
Lately we’ve had our sights set on leadership development events. There are many events to choose from and I’m proud of our team for taking the initiative to do as many events as possible from job interviews to extemporaneous speaking.
I am leading the Parliamentary Procedure team where we are being judged on our knowledge of how to run a formal meeting as efficiently and accurately as possible. The hardest part for me is trying to memorize Robert’s Rules Of Order.
Our team has been working every chance we can during and after school. Our team consists of six people Sophia, Rhianna, Kailey, Maddie, Jordan, and I. We’ve been diligent and purposeful.
I do believe that we would not be able to do it without the help of some friends who have volunteered their time to help us simply because they have a passion for what we’re doing so I would love to give a special shout out to Nolan, Quinn, and Chuck for their efforts in helping us succeed. We couldn’t do it without you!
That’s the kind of camaraderie I’m going to miss next year. Our advisors Mr. Kvalheim and Ms. Herman have been working hard to build a culture of strong leaders. I know that our club will be in good hands when I graduate.
I started my FFA journey at Marshall and it was just something to do. When I came to Sun Prairie I chose not to be a part of it. At least I thought that was my choice.
Looking back, I was, if anything, a part of it more than ever before. I was with my big sister and helped out everywhere I could. I loved it and couldn’t wait to be a part of it.
For anyone on the fence about it I can highly recommend it. It’s a different kind of learning experience revolved around doing. It’s in the motto: Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.
I have taken great pride in everything I have done in FFA. The main focus was learning. It gives you so much freedom in how you show your learning. I know they don’t encourage the bare minimum, but they never discouraged you when that was all you can give.
Something about that has inspired me to always try and surprise my advisors and encourage others to do the same. When they set the bar low, they allow us to take the initiative and prove to ourselves and others that we can always make something a lot better with just a little more effort.
Whether it’s adding a smile and a “thank you” when delivering an order on our Culver’s Scoopie night, or taking the time to make sure your letters are straight on a poster, our advisors have taught us that going above and beyond is always worth it.
Caring about your work is always worth it. The people you serve deserve everything you can give. That is one thing that will never change. I’m proud to be a part of a club that has been producing quality people since 1928.
