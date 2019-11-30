Larry Schwenn, senior vice president, business development officer, Bank of Sun Prairie, has been named 2019 WBD Elite Lender. This honor signifies his work to provide small business owners with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans 10 or more times.
He is one of three bankers from within the WBD region across Wisconsin, Twin Cities in Minnesota and Upper Peninsula in Michigan joining the exclusive Elite Lenders’ Club this year. With the 2019 inductees, there are now only 24 WBD Elite Lenders.
Schwenn has collaborated with WBD 13 times to help businesses access the long-term, low-rate fixed financing available by utilizing the SBA 504 program for purchasing fixed assets such as buildings or equipment for expansion or modernization. His efforts have secured more than $30 million in total project financing for these Dane and Sauk County-based businesses which grew from 130 to nearly 240 jobs due to the expansions.
“WBD has helped thousands of businesses and worked with hundreds of banks and lenders but those who earn their way to being WBD Elite Lenders have shown a consistent dedication to serving the best interests of the businesses they work with by utilizing the SBA 504 program,” explained WBD CEO Dan Schneider.
“Larry deserves this prestigious honor. He works tirelessly to advance small business success in our area. We’re so proud to contribute to the growth of our communities in this way. In fact, Bank of Sun Prairie’s team of expert business lenders have partnered with WBD through the 504 program close to 30 times representing nearly $60 million going to small businesses for expansions or additions of capital assets.” shared Ron Blawusch, Bank of Sun Prairie’s executive vice president and chief lending officer.
“Larry is an instrumental business development leader for Bank of Sun Prairie and a true partner to WBD through the 504 program,” Blawusch said. “I am proud to work side by side with Larry every day.”
“I have known Larry as both a banker and a WBD employee,” WBD Vice President and Loan Officer Nick Drewsen said. “He is a talented banker who always looks out for what is best for his customer and offers them the best financing structure to meet their individual needs.”
Schwenn worked for WBD for nine years and had deep knowledge of the SBA 504 program and how it can help businesses succeed.
WBD partners with local lenders to provide small business financing for fixed assets. WBD is a top SBA Certified Development Company (CDC) in the Midwest and finished 2019 ranked #9 of 291 active CDCs in the nation. Every business served by WBD is done in conjunction with a local lender.
Since 1981, WBD, Inc. has collaborated with financial institutions to provide access to capital to help small businesses grow and keep our economy strong. As a CDC, WBD accesses financing solutions that help reduce risk for lenders and improve terms for borrowers. WBD is proud to have funded more than $2.5 billion of small business projects which have created more than 67,000 jobs statewide.
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned community bank with more than 115 years of service to their customers and communities. It is a full-service institution with four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove with more than $425 million in assets.
