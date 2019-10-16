The city is set to sign an agreement that would help city residents who pay Drainage District assessments.
Approximately 250 city homeowners and nearly 50 city-owned parcels are billed for Drainage District #9 assessment fees and also pay city stormwater utility fees.
“We feel that they are being double charged because they are paying into the stormwater maintenance fees that are there to clean and maintain citywide ditches,” City Engineering Director Tom Veith said at the Oct. 8 Public Works Committee meeting.
City officials negotiated a memorandum of understanding with the Dane County Drainage Board where the bill for all the assessments would be sent to the city.
Drainage districts are local government entities that are organized to drain lands for agricultural and other uses. Property owners in the districts pay for constructing, repairing and maintaining the district drains.
The city will be assessed 45 percent of the assessments for operation costs of District 8 and District 9, according to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlined at the Oct. 8 Public Works Committee meeting.
Veith said cleaning the drains benefits the city by increasing the capacity of stormwater sewers that drain two-thirds of city lands. Cleaning ditches of decades-old sediment also removes phosphorous in the drainage system, improving water quality for wildlife.
The MOU would also give the city more control over the process, Veith said, by requiring the Dane County Drainage Board to provide annual progress reports.
“They need to give us an annual maintenance plan that shows spraying, weed killing, tree clearing to make sure that we never get back to this point again, where it costs this much to repair it,” Veith said.
The MOU would be an eight-year agreement that would require the Dane County Drainage Board to give the city a one-year notice of non-emergency or repair projects that cost more than $25,000.
Veith said numerous city residents contacted the city engineering department in 2014 when District 9 assessed them for a project downstream but gave little or no background or forewarning of the project.
The Public Works Committee recommended approval of the memo of understanding. The city council is set to vote on it as part a future meeting agenda.
