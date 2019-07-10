Dane County Treasurer Adam Gallagher reminds Dane County taxpayers the deadline for paying the final installment of 2018 property taxes is July 31.
Gallagher encourages taxpayers to:
• Double-check to make sure they have the right parcel numbers, and
• Not to wait until the last week of July to pay.
Paying early provides an opportunity to correct errors before the deadline. It can take up to 14 days to resolve an online payment error, a check mailed to the wrong address, or an insufficient funds payment.
“The cost of missing the final tax installment deadline is severe. Under state law, interest and penalty charges are 1.5 percent unpaid principal per month back to February 1 (10.5% in August for 2016 taxes). So, it is imperative to pay property taxes on time to avoid a delinquency.”
Taxpayers who received a Dane County Treasurer reminder notice should return the bottom section of that notice with their payment.
Do not combine Dane County final installment payments with any other payment. If you also owe 2018 taxes for City of Madison property, please pay that directly to the City in a separate payment.
Final installment payments to Dane County can be:
• Paid in-person at the Dane County Treasurer's Office located in Room 114 in the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard;
• Paid online through the Treasurer's Office portion of the Dane County website at countyofdane.com, or
• By mail to the County Treasurer's office at the previously listed address. Mailed payments should use the blue pre-addressed return envelope enclosed with the reminder notice.
Property owners mailing their payments are reminded to make their checks out for the exact amount due, include the parcel number on the memo line, and sign the check.
Individuals with questions should call the Dane County Treasurer's Office at 608-2664151 weekdays during regular business hours.
