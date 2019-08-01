In the wake of severe storms that hit parts of northern and central Wisconsin on July 20, local utility crews were deployed to assist with power restoration efforts.
Crews from Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) worked alongside other public power utility crews from across Wisconsin to assist Wisconsin Rapids Water Works and Lighting Commission recover after the catastrophic storm damaged much of the utility’s electric system.
At the height of the storm, more than 10,000 Wisconsin Rapids-area customers had lost power. The outages continued for several days as utility crews cleared trees and rebuilt lines to enable service to be restored.
The last of the customers was able to accept power one week later. More than 100 broken utility poles needed to be replaced.
In total, 120 utility workers from 44 Wisconsin communities, including Sun Prairie Utilities, were marshaled to provide “mutual aid” assistance to the Wisconsin Rapids utility.
Through its statewide trade association, Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW), public power utilities are organized and send available personnel to assist with power restoration and recovery after major outage events. The effort organized to support Wisconsin Rapids’ cleanup is believed to be the largest MEUW has ever coordinated. MEUW also monitors the lineworkers’ safety and emphasizes safe working practices during mutual aid events.
Locally, SPU sent four lineworkers, including Erin Yeargin, Bob Kaufman, Cole Hansen and Cody Kuphal.
They responded to mutual aid calls on July 21st and 22nd and returned home July 28th.
“It was amazing to see fellow lineworkers from throughout the state unite and work their tails off to help those in need. We worked long, hard days, but true satisfaction came from seeing customers so appreciative of our efforts,” stated Kaufman.
“Public power utilities like ours benefit from a strong network of neighbors helping neighbors, and we were glad to lend a hand to help get the lights back on,” said Rick Wicklund, SPU’s Utility Manager. “Mutual aid is a critical element when utilities are recovering from devastating storms, and we know we’ll get the same kind of support if the worst happens here.”
