The Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Sept. 25, 2019 community workshop to continue to get the community engagement in the Master Planning for Sheehan Park. The workshop will be seeking input and help as the city develops the future design of the park.
Some of the key talking points include the potential addition of a new Community Recreation Center in the park, changes to the Aquatic Center bathhouse and the expansion of the trail system within Sheehan Park.
The open house will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Westside Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 1320 Buena Vista Drive, Sun Prairie. The open house will begin with a brief 15-minute presentation and then a breakout engagement session will follow.
All city residents are invited to be part of this event to help drive the discussion of what can happen at Sheehan Park.
Light refreshments will be available.
In addition, join the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department on its interactive Mind Mixer public engagement tool. To be part of the conversation, download https://sunprairiewi.mindmixer.com/ and JOIN to get connected.
