Resource Solutions will be back at the City of Sun Prairie Recycle Center on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - noon to collect electronics and appliances.
The Sun Prairie Recycle Center is located at 1798 S. Bird St.
The recycling event is open to all Sun Prairie residents. Many items are accepted at no charge, however some items do incur a fee and must be paid at the time of drop off.
Items accepted at no charge include computers, printers, paper shredders, speakers, scanners, phones, laptops, uninterruptible power supplies, record/tape/CD players, Beta Tape players, electrical saws and drills, calculators, coffee machines, heaters, game systems, electronic toys and other common household electronics.
Items accepted that incur a fee include:
$10 fee -- Hard drive removal and destruction.
$15 fee -- Microwaves and large copy machines
$20 fee -- CRT flat screen monitors, flat screen TVs under 29 inches, small air conditioning units and dehumidifiers.
$25 fee -- Stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, drained lawn mowers and treadmills.
$40 fee -- CRT/Flat screen TVs 30 to 49 inches in size.
$60 fee -- CRT/Flat screen TVs larger than 50 inches as well as console or projection TVs.
Resource Solutions is an E-Cycle Wisconsin registered computer and electronics collector and recycler through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.