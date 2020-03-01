The Sun Prairie School Board on Feb. 24 continued to celebrate diversity during Black History Month by recognizing students who attended the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast in January and voting to support a Hmong resolution.
Students who were chosen were among the roughly 200 students chosen from the Madison area to represent their schools because of academic achievement and community service (see the list with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com)
Board member Marilyn Ruffin noted the breakfast took place at Edgewood on Jan. 19. “They always recognize our Sun Prairie students,” Ruffin said, adding that she felt it was important for the board to also recognize their achievements.
Later during the meeting, the board heard emotional remarks from Maiwa Lor about the resolution supporting Hmong people and opposing any effort by the Trump Administration to have them deported.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said he drafted it with the help of administrative support staff. He said he felt it was important to show support for the district’s Hmong community.
“Thank you, it means a lot,” Lor said, choking back tears. She said others could not be at the meeting to show their support because they had to work, but they also wanted acknowledgement that they were members of the community.
The resolution states, “the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education reiterates its steadfast support of all the members of the Hmong community living here in the United States, State of Wisconsin and especially our students, staff and families in our District and furthermore we strongly urge the reconsideration of any proposal that would result in the deportation of any members of our Hmong community.”
The resolution points out that community leaders, and “local and national elected officials have called on the administration to reconsider this proposal and have expressed their opposition to any agreement that results in the deportation of Hmong people living in Wisconsin and the United States.”
Board Clerk Carol Albright said when she learned the board was considering the resolution, she sent a message back saying in all capital letters, “ABSOLUTELY!”
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution (read the entire resolution with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Racine approved for Community Schools
As initially reported online at sunprairiestar.com, the Sun Prairie School Board accepted the district’s administrative recommendation to offer Jamie Racine the position of Community Schools Program Coordinator, replacing Sarah Smith.
Racine has served as the Community Schools Manager for the United Way in Racine County for the past four four years. She has experience in community organizing, program management, and developing partnerships.
Racine also currently serves as the co-chair for the Wisconsin Coalition for Community Schools steering committee.
Other action
The board also:
• Met with members of the District Cabinet and Leadership Collaborative to review mid-year progress monitoring reports for the 2019-20 District Balanced Scorecard, Department Balanced Scorecards and School Balanced Scorecards;
• Listened to School Showcase presentations from Creekside Elementary students about its ARROW Sharp and ARROW Strong program; and Patrick Marsh Middle School students about its ESSA/SAIL 100 day plan; and
• Heard about an upcoming tour of the Sheet Metal Union Training Facility at 150 Communications Drive. The tour will take place at 4 p.m., preceding the board’s March 9 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.